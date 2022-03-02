1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock worth $1,069,051.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,991,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 441,026 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 825,434 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,550,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.