$194.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $194.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $169.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $772.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $774.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $843.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

AOSL traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.03. 1,443,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,941. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $64.00.

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $744,791 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

