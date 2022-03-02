15,389 Shares in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,800,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 81,655 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

VMO opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

