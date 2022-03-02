1,516 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

