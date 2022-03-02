14,950 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $74,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,488 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.79.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.