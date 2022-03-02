13,930 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 139,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.42 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

