1,374 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.30.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.