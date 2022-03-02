1,274 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after buying an additional 16,179,381 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after buying an additional 2,219,813 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,022,000 after buying an additional 2,159,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after buying an additional 1,434,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,367,000 after buying an additional 1,287,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

