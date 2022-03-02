$127.56 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will report $127.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $133.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $513.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.51 million to $518.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $541.27 million, with estimates ranging from $530.73 million to $551.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,064. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $52.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

