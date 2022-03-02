$11.64 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report sales of $11.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.40 billion. American Express posted sales of $9.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $50.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.08 billion to $51.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.14 billion to $58.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,229. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

