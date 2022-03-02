1,062,947 Shares in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,062,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,000. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

NYSEARCA EMLC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,660. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

