$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year sales of $6.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CC. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

