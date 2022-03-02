$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 3,102,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

