$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workday.

StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:WDAY traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.02. The stock had a trading volume of 98,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,948. Workday has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

