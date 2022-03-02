$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper also posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $38.16 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

