-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.30). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Several research firms have commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 368.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

ORTX stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

