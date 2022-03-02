$0.09 EPS Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. W&T Offshore posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in W&T Offshore by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 190,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 198,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 470,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,247 shares in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 115,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $748.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.93.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

