$0.09 EPS Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. W&T Offshore posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 115,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $748.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.93.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
