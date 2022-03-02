-$0.09 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,004,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,634,801. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 802.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.