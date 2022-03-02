-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. Stoneridge posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 317,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $509.04 million, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

