Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $239.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

