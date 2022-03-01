ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.21 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.150 EPS.

Shares of ZI opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $116,315.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,458,411 shares of company stock worth $259,401,998. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

