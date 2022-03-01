ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.64 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. 54,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,170. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 629,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $38,682,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $116,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,458,411 shares of company stock worth $259,401,998. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,648,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,427 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.