Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.92 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.55.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.74. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $440.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,649,000 after purchasing an additional 386,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.