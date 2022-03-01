Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.39.

Shares of ZM traded up $8.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.81. 67,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $440.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average of $227.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

