Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $171.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.80.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.74. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $440.00. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

