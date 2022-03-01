Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $9.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.00. 485,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $440.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.74.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.55.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.