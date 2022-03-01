Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.31. The company had a trading volume of 391,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.74. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $440.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.55.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

