Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Announces Earnings Results

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZGNX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,379. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

ZGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zogenix by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621.

