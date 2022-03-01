Zloadr Hits Market Capitalization of $984,001.00 (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 405.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded up 444.8% against the US dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. Zloadr has a market cap of $984,001.00 and $9.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zloadr

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

