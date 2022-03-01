ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
ZIZTF stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. ZIP has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $10.09.
About ZIP (Get Rating)
