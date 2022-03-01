ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ZIZTF stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. ZIP has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Get ZIP alerts:

About ZIP (Get Rating)

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.