Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0446 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $556.19 million and $63.80 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00274497 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004690 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $494.50 or 0.01147125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,750,543,266 coins and its circulating supply is 12,459,076,113 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.