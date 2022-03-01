Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,227 shares of company stock worth $10,611,590. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.