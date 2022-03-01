Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.17.
ZNTL stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05.
In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,227 shares of company stock worth $10,611,590. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
