Zel Market Cap Reaches $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.47 or 0.00268903 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00089676 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000111 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

