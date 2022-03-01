Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

