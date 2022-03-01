Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Hits $303,654.21

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $303,654.21 and approximately $28,065.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.11 or 0.06756938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,119.55 or 0.99981174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

