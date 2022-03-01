Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) to “Hold”

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.80 million, a P/E ratio of 503.28 and a beta of 0.73.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $909,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,797 shares of company stock worth $3,371,016. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

