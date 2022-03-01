Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) to “Buy”

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ingevity’s earnings and sales in the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is gaining from Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals and Capa businesses buyouts, which contributed to its earnings. It is also seeing strong growth in automotive and industrial equipment applications, industrial specialties and engineered polymers. Improved demand lends support to its margins. The company has a number of projects underway and seeks to generate incremental yield. Ingevity also outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, higher costs are hurting the company’s results. Higher raw material and logistics costs are likely to put pressure on margins. Weaker automotive productions due to chip shortages are also likely to hurt the company's sales.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.10. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

