Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to “Buy”

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of CIR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. 125,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,752. The company has a market cap of $545.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.34. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

