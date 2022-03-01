Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UEIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. 462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,075. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 986.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,116,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.