Zacks Investment Research Lowers QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuantumScape Corporation is a battery developer for electric vehicle use. QuantumScape Corporation, formerly known as KENSINGTON CAP, is based in San Jose, California. “

Get QuantumScape alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.83.

QuantumScape stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. QuantumScape has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $65.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 9.50.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $7,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,331,011 shares of company stock worth $27,531,111 in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 128.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after buying an additional 341,233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 21.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $1,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuantumScape (QS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.