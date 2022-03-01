Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEGA. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie cut their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.00.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $87.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -108.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.00%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,563,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pegasystems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.