Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CYRX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.14.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $34.33 on Friday. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

