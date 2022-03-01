Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Novan posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $3.65 on Friday. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

