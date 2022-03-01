Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Novan posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.
Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.
NASDAQ NOVN opened at $3.65 on Friday. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86.
About Novan (Get Rating)
Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
