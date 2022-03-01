Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.
Shares of NBSE opened at $1.48 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.