Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.

NBSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NBSE opened at $1.48 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.