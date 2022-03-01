Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). BlackLine reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $808,578. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,384 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 218,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,931,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

