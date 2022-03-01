Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Interpublic Group of Companies posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.80. 4,634,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,933. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

