Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nikola’s earnings. Nikola posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 191,813 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Nikola has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

