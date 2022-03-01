Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Laureate Education reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.
Laureate Education stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
About Laureate Education (Get Rating)
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
