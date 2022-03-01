Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Laureate Education reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Laureate Education by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Laureate Education stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

