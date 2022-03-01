Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Farmland Partners reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

