Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTMX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,848. The firm has a market cap of $234.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.